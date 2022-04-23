PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Applications For 1690 Posts To Begin On Apr 30, Check Details Here

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) has released a short notice related to the employment of Assistant Lineman Posts on its official website pspcl.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1690 vacancies will be filled. However, the notice reads that the number of posts is tentative in nature, and PSPCL may increase or decrease the vacancies. As of now, the detailed notification has not been released yet. The detailed advertisement along with category-wise breakup, eligibility criteria, pay scale, selection criteria, and other details will be uploaded on April 30, 2022. Once released, it can be checked on the official website by following the steps mentioned below.

The official notification reads, "The number of posts shown above is tentative in nature and PSPCL may increase or decrease pr cancel these posts at any point of time without giving any prior notice to the candidates. In addition to this any alteration regarding above mentioned posts could be made as per requirement of PSPCL"

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Check details here

Following the recruitment trend, minimum required eligibility is that candidates should hold an ITI certificate. The minimum age required to apply is likely to be 18 years and the upper age limit as 37 years.

Online applications will be invited for PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2022 on its website. The dates for registration shall be notified in the detailed notification.

PSPCL vacancy 2022: Check important dates here

The short notice has been released on April 22, 2022

Detailed notification will be out on April 30, 2022

Starting date of PSPCL ALM online registration has not been notified yet

Last date of PSPCL ALM online registration has also not been announced yet

Follow these steps to apply for PSPCL ALM Recruiment 2022