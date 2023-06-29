Punjab And Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 183 Vacancies

Quick links:
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Punjab and Sind Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 183 vacancies for the post of specialist officer. The application window opened on June 28. Aspirants can apply online till July 12 by visiting the official website- punjabandsindbank.co.in.
There are different eligibility criteria for each post. Candidates having a degree in Engg. Graduate/ PG Degree/Bachelor’s Degree in Law/ CA/ MCA/ B.Tech/ B.E/ B.Sc/ MBA/ Diploma etc. are eligible for the posts. They must also hold relevant experiences in the field. Read the official notification for more details. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the written exam. They will also have to clear the interview round.
