Punjab And Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 183 Vacancies

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Punjab&Sind Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 183 vacancies for the post of specialist officer

Nandini Verma
Punjab and Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2023

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Punjab and Sind Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 183 vacancies for the post of specialist officer. The application window opened on June 28. Aspirants can apply online till July 12 by visiting the official website- punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Direct link to apply online.

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Rajbhasha Officer-2
  • IT Officer-24
  • Technical Officer-Civil-1
  • Relationship Manager-17
  • Chartered Accountant-30
  • Law Manager-6
  • Software Developer-20
  • Risk Manager-5
  • Forex Dealer-2
  • Digital Manager-2
  • Security Officer-11
  • Rajbhasha Officer-5
  • Law Manager-1
  • Treasury Dealer-2
  • Forex Officer-2
  • IT Manager40
  • Digital Manager-2
  • Forex Officer-6
  • Economist Officer-2
  • Chartered Accountant-3

Eligibility Criteria

There are different eligibility criteria for each post. Candidates having a degree in  Engg. Graduate/ PG Degree/Bachelor’s Degree in Law/ CA/ MCA/ B.Tech/ B.E/ B.Sc/ MBA/ Diploma etc. are eligible for the posts. They must also hold relevant experiences in the field. Read the official notification for more details. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the written exam. They will also have to clear the interview round. 

 

