Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Notice Released For 2756 Clerk, JJA, JA & Other Posts

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) is expected to fill over 2,700 positions for Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA), and Clerk Grade II in various departments such as Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, State Legal Service Authority, District Courts, and District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat.

A total of 2058 vacancies will be filled for Clerk Posts, 320 are for JJA Posts, and 378 vacancies will be filled for JA Posts. As per reports, the application procedure for the posts will commence on August 22 and the said process will conclude on September 22. Selected candidates will be required to initially serve as probationer trainees on a pay scale of Rs 14600 per month for a period of sixty days. After the training, they will be placed on a scale of Rs. 20800–65900 per month.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) (Rajasthan High Court) – 320 Posts

Clerk Grade II (Rajasthan State Judicial Academy) – 4 Posts

Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority) – 18 Posts

Clerk Grade 2 (Non TSP) District Court – 1985 Posts

Clerk Grade 2 (TSP) District Court – 69 Posts

Junior Assistant Non TSP (District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat) – 343 Posts

Junior Assistant TSP (District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat) – 17 Posts.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the aggregate marks obtained in the written test and the typing test on the computer (Speed & Efficiency Test).

Candidates who obtain a minimum of 45% (or 40% for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) in the written exam will be eligible to take the typewriting test on a computer.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply