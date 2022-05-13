Last Updated:

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Out For May 28 Exam; Here's Direct Link To Download

RBI Grade B Admit Card: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the Grade B Exam 2022 today, May 13, 2022. Here's direct link.

Written By
Amrit Burman
RBI

Image: PTI


RBI Grade B Admit Card: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the Grade B Exam 2022 today, May 13. All those applicants who have applied for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022 can download the admit card by visiting the offices of the RBI (opportunities.rbi.org.in). The RBI Officers Grade 'B' (DR) -General Paper 1 will be held on May 28, 2022, across different examination centres in the country, and candidates can check their time and centre details on the RBI Admit Card.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 238 vacancies will be filled in the organization. All those candidates who pass the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam will be called for the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the online examinations in Phase-I and Phase-II and interviews.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

  • Step 1-To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website of RBI Career-oppportunities.rbi.org.in, the go-to 'Current Vacancies'-'Call Letter'.
  • Step 2-Then, on the homepage, click on "Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the Post of Officer in Grade "B" (General) -The Panel Year 2022."
  • Step 3: Now, candidates need to click on "Admission Letters for the Posts of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2022."
  • Step 4: Enter your login details such as "Registration Number or Roll Number" and "Date of Birth."
  • Step 5: To take the exam, download the RBI Admit Card. 

Here's direct link to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

RBI Grade B: About exam

  • The Phase I online examination will be conducted on May 28.
  • The exam will consist of 200 questions.
  • Each question will be worth one point.
  • There will be no negative marking.
  • The duration of the examination will be 2 hours.

Image: PTI/ Representative

First Published:
