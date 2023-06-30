RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for candidates registered for RBI Grade B Phase 1 recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit cards from the official website- opportunities.rbi.org.in. The exam will be held on July 9.

RBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 291 vacancies for grade B posts like Officer General, Officer DEPR, and Officer DSIM. Check vacancy break-up here.

Officer General - 222 vacancies

Officer DEPR- 38 vacancies

Officer DSIM- 31 vacancies.

Total- 291 vacancies.

How to download RBI Grade B admit card 2023