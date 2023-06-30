Last Updated:

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for candidates registered for RBI Grade B Phase 1 recruitment exam 2023. Here's direct link.

Nandini Verma
rbi grade b admit card

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for candidates registered for RBI Grade B Phase 1 recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit cards from the official website-  opportunities.rbi.org.in. The exam will be held on July 9. 

RBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 291 vacancies for grade B posts like Officer General, Officer DEPR, and Officer DSIM. Check vacancy break-up here.

  • Officer General - 222 vacancies
  • Officer DEPR- 38 vacancies 
  • Officer DSIM- 31 vacancies.
  • Total- 291 vacancies. 

Direct link to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023

How to download RBI Grade B admit card 2023

  • Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in
  • On the homepage, click on the current vacancies link 
  • Click on the link that reads “Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General) - PY-2023”
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • Your RBI Grade B admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
