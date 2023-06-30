RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Republic World
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for candidates registered for RBI Grade B Phase 1 recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit cards from the official website- opportunities.rbi.org.in. The exam will be held on July 9.
RBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 291 vacancies for grade B posts like Officer General, Officer DEPR, and Officer DSIM. Check vacancy break-up here.
Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.