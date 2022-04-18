RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 294 Posts Ends Today

RBI Recruitment: The Reserve Bank of India will be closing the registration for its recruitment drive through which candidates will be selected for Grade ‘B’ posts. The online application link was activated on March 28 and the deadline to apply ends on Monday, April 18, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied now can go to the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

RBI grade B officer recruitment: Check recruitment details here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 294 vacancies will be filled

Out of these vacancies, 238 vacancies are for officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- General,

31 posts are for officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR

25 vacancies for officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM

RBI officers grade B recruitment: Check important dates here

The application link was activated on March 28, 2022

The deadline to submit application is April 18, 2022

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-I online examination will be conducted on May 28, 2022

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online examination will be conducted on June 25, 2022

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR/DSIM Phase I - Paper - I - Online Exam will be conducted on July 02

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR/DSIM Phase-II - Paper - II & III Online/Written Exam will be conducted on August 6, 2022

RBI grade B officer recruitment: Check age limit, eligibility & other details here

Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. qualifications, the upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively.

The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. qualifications, the upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively. Application fee: General, OBC, and EWS category candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 850, and SC, ST, PwD candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 100. The payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking.

General, OBC, and EWS category candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 850, and SC, ST, PwD candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 100. The payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking. Education Qualification: It is different for all posts, however minimum required eligibility for each post is that candidates should have completed graduation.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Here's how to register