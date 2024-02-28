Advertisement

In a recent announcement, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked circulating rumors regarding recruitment processes for Sub Inspector (SI) and Constable positions in the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have not issued any official notification for such vacancies, contrary to the misinformation being spread across various media platforms.

Clarifying the matter on Monday evening, PIB Fact Check alerted the public about a fraudulent notice falsely attributed to the Railway Ministry. “A #Fake notice issued in name of Railway Ministry regarding recruitment of sub-inspector & constable in Railway Protection force is circulating on social media…No such notice has been issued by @RailMinIndia…Never share your personal/ financial information,” PIB Fact Check posted on X.

The fake notice further stated that the application window for these purported vacancies would be open from April 15 to May 14, adding an air of urgency to the false information.

Government job seekers are strongly cautioned against falling prey to deceptive information spread through social media channels. It is imperative to always verify the authenticity of recruitment notifications by referring to the official websites of the respective exam conducting bodies or recruiting organizations. Relying solely on unverified sources can lead to misinformation and potential fraud.

In the context of Indian Railways, there are a total of 21 recruitment boards spread across various regions, including Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri, and Trivandrum. These boards are responsible for conducting recruitment processes for various positions within the Indian Railways.

As the government continues its efforts to streamline recruitment processes and ensure transparency, vigilance against misinformation remains crucial for job aspirants. Stay informed, stay cautious, and rely only on verified sources for official announcements and notifications.