RPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 55 Hospital Caretaker Posts

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission will be inviting applications for 55 posts of Hospital Caretakers. As of now, only notification is out, the application process will begin on May 30, 2022. The notification has been uploaded on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and can be checked by following these steps. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts till June 29 (11.59 pm). List of important dates, eligibility and application steps can be checked here.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility details here

Candidates should have graduated with MBA/PGD (two year regular course) in Hospital Management/Hospital Administration/Hospital and Health Care Management from a recognised institute.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and knowledge of Rajasthan culture are also required.

Age limit and Selection Process

Age requirement: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years. The maximum age required to apply is 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Official notification highlights that age relaxation is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years. The maximum age required to apply is 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Official notification highlights that age relaxation is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates. Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in interviews. However, based on the number of applicants, the commission may conduct a written exam and use moderation, scaling or normalisation methods in answer sheets to shortlist candidates.

Application fee details

General and Creamy Layer Backward and Extremely Backward Classes will have to pay Rs 350

Non Creamy Layer Backward and Most Backward Classes and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 250

SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 150

Here's a step-by-step guide to apply