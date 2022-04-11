RPSC Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Govt Is Hiring 9760 Senior Teachers, Here's How To Apply

RPSC teacher recruitment: Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC is all set to activate the application link for senior teachers vacancies. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9760 vacancies will be filled. The notification has already been released and the application link will be activated on April 11, 2022. Once activated, the interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will be given one month time to submit the form. The deadline to apply ends on May 10, 2022.

Rajasthan senior teacher vacancies: Check details here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9,760 vacancies will be filled. Out of them, 1,668 posts are for English, 1,298 posts are for Hindi, 1,613 posts are for Maths, 1,800 posts are for Sanskrit, 1,565 posts for Science. For social science, there are 1,640 posts, 70 posts are for Punjab and 106 posts are for Urdu.

RPSC senior teacher recruitment: Check application fee details here

The application fee which will be charged from General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC students is Rs. 350

For OBC, BC applicants from Rajasthan will have to pay Rs. 250

SC/ ST/ PH candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 150

RPSC Recruitment: Check age limit details here

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years

The upper age limit to apply is 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

RPSC recruitment 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply