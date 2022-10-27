RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 200 Food Safety Officer Posts; Check Key Details

RPSC Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is recruiting candidates to apply for Food Safety Officer posts. Interested and qualified candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.According to the schedule, the registration process will commence on November 1 and end on November 30, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for 200 FSO posts.

RPSC Recruitment Notification - Click Here

RPSC Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 posts in the organisation will be filled.

Eligibility Criteria

A degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or a Masters's Degree in Chemistry or a Degree in Medicine from a recognised university or any other equivalent/recognized qualification notified by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 and 40 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 350/-for the SC/ST category, Rs 250/-for the EWS category, and Rs 150/-for others. Candidates can visit the RPSC official website for more information.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Food Safety Officer posts

Step 1: In order to apply for RPSC Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 5: Then, pay the application fees.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative