RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 9760 Posts Extended; Check Details

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the deadline to apply for senior teacher vacancies. Earlier, the deadline to apply was May 10, but it has now been extended to May 14. The Commission cited 'administrative reasons' as the reason for the postponement. The Commission aims to select 9760 candidates to fill the vacancies through the exam. A list of important dates, recruitment details, and application steps can be checked here:

RPSC senior teacher recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

The application link was activated on April 11, 2022

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

1,668 posts are for English subject

1,298 posts are for Hindi subject

1,613 posts are for Maths subject

1,800 posts are for Sanskrit subject

1,565 posts for Science subject

For social science, there are 1,640 posts

106 posts are for Urdu subject

70 posts are for Punjabi subject

RPSC senior teacher recruitment: Age limit and selection process

Application fee: For General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC students, the application fee is Rs 350. OBC, BC applicants from Rajasthan will have to pay Rs. 250. SC/ ST/ PH candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 150

Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit to apply is 40 years

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit to apply is 40 years Selection process: A written test will be conducted of 500 marks. Candidates will have to sit for two papers. Paper 1 will be for 200 marks and paper 2 will be for 300 marks. Each paper will have 100 multiple choice questions to be answered in 2 hours.

RPSC recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply