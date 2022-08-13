RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download Call Letters

RRB Group D exam: The Railway Recruitment Board, also known as RRB is likely to release the admit cards for group d exam on Saturday, August 13, 2022. In the schedule which was released earlier, it was mentioned that the hall tickets will be released on August 13, 2022. Once it is released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. In order to download the same, candidates should be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth.

As per the RRB Group D exam schedule highlights that the exams will begin from August 17, 2022. The RRB has already released the exam city slips. Official notice mentioned that the admit card is expected to be released 4 days before the exam.

RRB Group D Recruitment: Check important dates here

The City Intimation Slip for the Level 1 examination was published by the authorities on August 9, 2022

RRB Group D hall ticket is expected to be out on August 13, 2022

RRB Group D exams will eb conducted between August 17 and August 25, 2022

Candidates would also be able to download their admit cards from the official RRB website – rrbcdg.gov.in and the regional websites of the various Railway Recruitment Boards. The admit card would mention details such as the exam venue, reporting time, date of exam and more. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1,03,769 posts of track maintainer grade-IV, helper/assistant, assistant pointsman, and level-I posts in the Indian Railways. For the comfort of the candidate we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022.

Here is how to check and download call letters