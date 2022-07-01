RRB Group D Exam Date 2022: Single CBT For Over 1 Lakh Vacancies To Be Held In August

The Railway Recruitment Board, also known as RRB has released the CBT exam date for Group D posts. The official notification released mentions that the single stage CBT may begin on August 17, 2022. It be noted that the date mentioned here is tentative. The exam will be conducted in multiple phases subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time given handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this recruitment drive, over 1 lakh vacancies will be filled. Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication of candidates will be carried out before/during the course of the Computer Based Test (CBT).

RRB Level 1 Recruitment: Check official notification highlights here

“In pursuance of Sub-clause (ii) of Clause (b) of Sub-section (4) of Section 4 of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (as amended) read with Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, the Railway Recruitment Boards are allowed to perform Aadhaar Authentication, on a voluntary basis, for establishing the identity of each candidate to avoid impersonation and other malpractices during the examination and to ensure fair conduct of examination,” read the official notice.

RRB Group D 2022 exam pattern

The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRB for the latest updates on the recruitment process at rrbcdg.gov.in.