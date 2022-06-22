RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022 today June 22. Along with the answer key, the Board has also released the link of response and objections to the 2nd Stage of the Computer Based Exam for 5, 3, and 2 Pay Levels for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts under CEN 01/2019. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key by visiting the official website - rrbbhopal.gov.in.
If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they have the option to raise objections against it. The last date to raise objections is June 27, 2022. A fee of Rs 50 along with bank service charges will be applicable per question. As per the official notice, if the objection raised by a candidate is found to be incorrect, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after the deduction of applicable bank charges.