RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022 today June 22. Along with the answer key, the Board has also released the link of response and objections to the 2nd Stage of the Computer Based Exam for 5, 3, and 2 Pay Levels for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts under CEN 01/2019. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key by visiting the official website - rrbbhopal.gov.in.

If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they have the option to raise objections against it. The last date to raise objections is June 27, 2022. A fee of Rs 50 along with bank service charges will be applicable per question. As per the official notice, if the objection raised by a candidate is found to be incorrect, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after the deduction of applicable bank charges.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download RRB Answer Key 2022

Step 1: To download the RRB NTPC CBT Answer Key candidates need to visit the official website of RRB.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Link for Viewing of Question Paper, Responses and Keys & Raising of Objections if any to Questions/Options/Keys of 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) under CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) held from 12.06.2022 to 17.06.2022."

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their credentials on the login page.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to download the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2022.

Step 5: Also, take a printout of the answer key for future use.

Here's direct link to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative