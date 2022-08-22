RRB NTPC Exam City Slip Released, Click On Direct Link To Download

RRB NTPC exam city slip 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city slip for the re-exam. The city slip has been released on August 22, 2022. It is for the exam scheduled to be conducted on August 27, 2022. Concerned candidates can check it from the official website. The steps that candidates will have to follow to download the same are mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates should know that earlier the Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test was scheduled to be held on August 12, 2022. However, the examination was cancelled due to technical reasons. The direct link to download exam city slip has also been attached. Following the trends, the admit card will be released 2-3 days before exam date.

“Candidates attended CBTST on 12th August 2022, Shift 1 can view their exam city slip for the Re-exam scheduled on 27th August 2022”, reads the official notification.

Follow these steps to check and download exam city slip

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) "Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test" (CBTST) Re-examination for candidates of Shift-I canceled on 12-08-2022 Weblink to view exam-city-slip"

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to key in their login credentials and log in

Step 4: The exam city slip will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check and download the same (CLICK HERE)

Through this recruitment drive, over 10,000 posts of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways will be filled.