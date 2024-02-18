Advertisement

In a significant development, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released a notification for the recruitment of 9000 Technicians. The application process for these vacancies is set to commence on March 9, 2024, and interested candidates can submit their applications until April 8, 2024. The detailed vacancy information will be made available on all RRB websites on the same day.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 9000 vacancies, with 1100 positions designated for Technician Grade I signal, and the remaining 7900 positions for Technician Grade III signal.

Important Details:

Age Limit:

For Technician Grade I signal: Candidates should be between 18 and 36 years old.

For Technician Grade III signal: Candidates should be between 18 and 33 years old.

Application Fee:

₹250 for SC/ST, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward class.

₹500 for all other candidates.

Educational Qualification: The detailed educational qualifications required for the Technician positions will be released on the official RRB website. Aspiring candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates.

Application Process: Candidates interested in applying for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 can submit their applications through the official RRB website. The application window opens on March 9, and the deadline for submission is April 8, 2024.

Prospective applicants are urged to carefully review the eligibility criteria, including age limits, educational qualifications, and application fees. Aspiring candidates from various backgrounds and communities are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

The RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 is anticipated to draw a large pool of applicants seeking employment opportunities in the railway sector. Stay tuned to the official RRB website for further updates and information related to the recruitment process.



