SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 35 Posts; See How To Apply, Use Direct Link

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for 35 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies. Candidates must take note that the application procedure will end on May 17, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SBI SCO at sbi.co.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 SCO posts will be filled in the organization. According to reports, the online test is tentatively scheduled to take place on June 25, and the admit card will be available for download from June 16. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

According to the official notice, "Admission to the online test will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for online test and/or interview (if called). In case a candidate is called for an interview and is found not satisfying the eligibility criteria (Age, Educational Qualification Experience, etc.) he/ she will neither be allowed to appear for the interview nor be entitled to reimbursement of any travelling expenses. Candidates are advised to check Bank's website https://bank.sbi/web/careers regularly for details and updates (including the list of qualified candidates). The "Call letter for online Examination" and "Acquaint Yourself" booklet should be downloaded by entering registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website. Call letter for interview, where required, will be sent by e-mail only (No hard copy will be sent)."

SBI SCO recruitment 2022 | Application fee:

Application fees for general/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 750 while it is exempt for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

SBI SCO Recruitment: Vacancy Details

System Officer (Test Engineer) - 2

System Officer (Web Developer) - 1

System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer) - 1

System Officer (Project Manager) -3

Executive (Test Engineer) - 10

Executive (Interaction Designer) - 3

Executive (Portal Administrator) - 3

Executive (Web Developer) -1

Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer) - 4

Senior Executive (Interaction Designer) - 2

Senior Executive (Project Manager) -4

Senior Special Executive (Project Manager) - 1

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Career" tab

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the apply link

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Now, upload all the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit to proceed

Step 8: Take a hard copy of the same for future reference

Here's direct link to apply for SBI Recruitment - CLICK HERE

SBI Recruitment: Official Notice