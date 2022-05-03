South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 1033 Apprentice Jobs

SECR Recruitment 2022: South East Central Railway is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for apprentice posts. The candidates will have to get themselves registered at the official website of Apprenticeship India or southern railway by following the steps mentioned below. Through this Railway Recruitment, a total of 1033 posts will be filled in the organisation. The registration link was activated on April 25 and the deadline to apply ends on May 24, 2022. Selected candidates will undergo an apprenticeship trainee for a period of 1-year and will be offered a stipend as per the rules of the Chhattisgarh Government. The eligibility, selection process, and other details can be checked here.

Check Railway vacancy details

DRM Office, Raipur Division: 696 Posts

Welder Gas and Electric - 119 posts

Turner - 76 posts

Fitter - 198 posts

Electrician - 154 posts

Stenographer (English) -10 posts

Stenographer (Hindi) - 10 posts

Computer Operator and Programme Assistant - 10 posts

Health and Sanatory Inspector - 17 posts

Machinist - 30 posts

Mechanic Diesel - 30 posts

Mechanic Repair and Air Conditioner, 12 posts

Mechanic and Auto Electrical and Electronics -30 posts

Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur - 337 posts

Welder - 140 posts

Turner - 15 posts

Fitter - 140 posts

Electrician - 15 posts

Mechanist -20 posts

Stenographer (Hindi) - 2 posts

Computer Operator and Programme Assistant - 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit and Selection Process

The minimum required eligibility is that students must have passed the Class 10 examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks

Candidates must have passed ITI course in relevant trade from a recognized Institution.

The minimum required age to apply is 15 years and the upper age limit is 24 years

The merit list will be prepared by taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation and ITI course

Here is how to apply