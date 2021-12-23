SSC CGL 2021-22 Exam: Notification To Be Out Today, Here's How To Register For March Exam

Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to release the Combined Graduate Level Examination notification on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The SSC CGL 2021-22 notification will be for various posts. Under this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected through a Tier 1 examination. The exam will be conducted in April 2022. No official date has been confirmed yet, however it is expected to be mentioned in the notification which will be released today.

Candidates can start applying for these vacancies once the application form link is activated on ssc.nic.in. The registration window which will be activated on December 23 will be deactivated after January 23, 2022. Therefore candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted or considered by the commission. The test will be conducted in computer based mode in March 2022.

To be noted that the entire registration process will be completed in online mode. Candidates can check the important dates and steps to apply here. To be noted that the dates mentioned below are as per the calendar released by SSC this month.

SSC CGL 2021-22: Check important dates here

SSC CGL notification release date is December 23, 2021

The registration will begin on December 23, 2021

The deadline to apply is January 23, 2022

SSC CGL 2021-22 exam to be conducted in April 2022

SSC CGL 2021-22: Check application steps here

Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in.

On the Homepage, candidates should click on the notification that reads, 'Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021-22 recruitment notification.'

Candidates should then register themselves and log in to start filling the application form

Candidates should upload the important documents and pay the application fee

Post submitting, candidates are advised to take its printout for future references

The registration for the tier 1 phase of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will begin on December 23, 2021. The minimum required qualification to apply is graduation. SSC CGL will be conducted to fill up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations. In the document verification round, candidates will have to be present with the relevant certificates such as mark sheets for all the three years of graduation/ provisional certificate/ degree of graduation in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission.