SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 Final Answer Key Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 Answer Key: The final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 2 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today. Along with the answer key, the commission has also released the question papers, which can be downloaded by visiting the official website of SSC at SSC.nic.in. Earlier, the commission had released the results of the examination on October 15 and the provisional answer key was declared on August 24. Candidates were given the facility to raise objections against the provisional key up to August 28 on payment of a fee of Rs 100 per question.

"This time, the exams were held on August 8 and August 10, 2022, at various exam centres across the country. It has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the Commission's website on October 26, 2022, to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates."

The candidates may take a printout of their respective question papers (s) along with the final answer keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 26.10.2022 (05:00 PM) to 10.11.2022 (05:00 PM). "The candidates may take a printout of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," reads the official notification.

SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2: Here's how to check the final answer key

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website—ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads' Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window where a PDF document will open.

Step 4: Scroll toward the end and click on the available link for the final answer key and question paper.

Step 5: Key in your roll number and password, and the final answer key, question paper, and response sheet will be available on the screen.

