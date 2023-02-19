SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern Revised, Exam Duration Reduced From 480 To 135 Minutes

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for the candidates who have cleared tier-1 of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2022 and will appear for its tier-2 exam. SSC will conduct the CGL tier 2 exam from 2nd to 7th March 2023. SSC in its latest notice has shared the revised exam pattern for SSC CGLE.

As per the revised paper pattern, CGLE tier 2 will be conducted for a total duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes only. Earlier, candidates used to get 120 minutes each to attempt 4 papers. From this year onwards, the SSC CGL tier 2 exam will be conducted in 2 sessions for paper 1. Session 1 will be divided into three sections. Candidates will get one hour each to complete the first and second sections. This section will get automatically closed after one hour. Candidates must complete the first section within this time period. Section 3 (computer knowledge test) will be conducted for a duration of 15 minutes. Session 1 will end after the completion of this section.

After completing session-1, candidates will have to re-register for session 2. The data entry speed test will be held in session 2. The duration of DEST will be 15 minutes. Check the revised exam pattern here.

Check revised exam pattern for SSC CGL tier-2 exam here:

1. Paper-I will be conducted in two sessions - Session –I & Session II.

2. Session-I is divided into three sections.

2.1. Section-I has two modules viz. Module-I (Mathematical Abilities) and Module-II (Reasoning and General Intelligence). The candidates will get one hour to complete this section. On completion of one hour, this section will get automatically closed.

2.2. Section-II: Immediately after completion of Section-I, the two modules of Section-II viz. Module-I (English Language and Comprehension) and Module-II (General Awareness), will start.

Section-II will also be for one hour and immediately on completion of one hour, this section will get automatically closed.

2.3. Section-III will have two modules. Module-I (Computer Knowledge Test) will commence immediately after completion of Section-II and will be for a duration of 15 minutes. On completion of Module-I of Section-III, Session-I will come to an end.

3. After the completion of Session-I, the candidates will get a break for re-registration for Session-II.

4. Module-II (Data Entry Speed Test) of Section-III will be held in Session-II and will be for a duration of 15 minutes.

SSC CGL Tier-2 old exam pattern

Earlier, candidates had to appear for 4 papers in the CGL tier 2 exam. The 4 papers included- Paper-I: Quantitative Abilities; Paper-II: English Language and Comprehension; Paper-III: Statistics; Paper-IV: General Studies (Finance and Economics). Each paper carried a maximum of 200 marks. Candidates were given 120 minutes to attempt each paper. Click here to read old scheme of SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.