SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 For Tier 1 Exam Released, Here's How To Check

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their SSC CHSL tier 1 admit cards from their respective regional websites.

As per the official schedule, the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted from March 9 to 21 at various test centres across the country. SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill over 4,500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators.

How to download SSC CHSL admit card 2023

Visit the SSC official website, ssc.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the admit card tab.

Now, click on the link to your region's website.

FInd the admit card tab or CHSL tier 1 admit card links

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your SSC CHSL tier 1 admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout.

SSC CGL tier 1 scorecard today

Moreover, SSC is going to release the scorecards and final answer keys for SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for the CGL tier 1 exam will be able to check their scores and download the final answer key from February 27. The links for the same will be uploaded on the official website- ssc.nic.in