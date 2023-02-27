Last Updated:

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 For Tier 1 Exam Released, Here's How To Check

SSC CHSL admit card 2023 for tier-1 exam has been released on the official website- ssc.nic.in. See how to download the hall ticket from regional websites.

Nandini Verma
SSC CHSL admit card

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their SSC CHSL tier 1 admit cards from their respective regional websites. 

As per the official schedule, the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted from March 9 to 21 at various test centres across the country. SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill over 4,500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators.

How to download SSC CHSL admit card 2023

  • Visit the SSC official website, ssc.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click on the admit card tab.
  • Now, click on the link to your region's website.
  • FInd the admit card tab or CHSL tier 1 admit card links
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • Your SSC CHSL tier 1 admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

SSC CGL tier 1 scorecard today

Moreover, SSC is going to release the scorecards and final answer keys for SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for the CGL tier 1 exam will be able to check their scores and download the final answer key from February 27. The links for the same will be uploaded on the official website- ssc.nic.in 

