SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 For Tier 1 Exam Released, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their SSC CHSL tier 1 admit cards from their respective regional websites.
As per the official schedule, the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted from March 9 to 21 at various test centres across the country. SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill over 4,500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators.
Moreover, SSC is going to release the scorecards and final answer keys for SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for the CGL tier 1 exam will be able to check their scores and download the final answer key from February 27. The links for the same will be uploaded on the official website- ssc.nic.in