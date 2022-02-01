SSC CHSL Notification 2021 To Be Out Today, Check Eligibility Criteria And Key Dates Here

SSC CHSL Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to release the SSC CHSL 2021-22 recruitment notification on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Candidates who are interested in applying for Combined Higher Secondary Level, CHSL 2021 exam will have to go to the official SSC website to check the notification. It will be uploaded on the official website ssc.nic.in. As per the SSC 2021-22 annual calendar, the SSC CHSL 2021 application process is scheduled to end on March 7, 2022. The exam will be conducted in the month of May, 2022. As of now, the SSC CHSL exam dates 2021 has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be released along with the SSC CHSL notification on Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022.

Candidates should know that the SSC CHSL will be based on a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. It is scheduled to be conducted in various test centres across the country. Only those candidates who will qualify SSC CHSL tier 1 examination will be eligible for Tier-2 exam. The elgibility critera can be checked here.

SSC CHSL 2021-22: Check eligibility criteria here

Candidates who will apply for SSC CHSL 2021 examination should have passed class 12.

The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years. However, there are certain relaxations for reserved category applicants in the age limit. Canddates falling in the OBC category will be getting three years relaxation in the upper age limit while SC, ST candidates will be getting five years relaxation.

SSC CHSL: Check Important Dates Here

SSC CHSL 2021 notification will be out on February 1, 2022

The SSC CHSL online registration will begin on February 1, 2022

The deadline for onlline registration is March 7, 2022

SSC CHSL exam will be conducted in May 2022 (exact date has not been announced yet)

SSC CHSL admit card will be released seven days before the exam

Check recruitment details here

Notification will be released for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO and Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’ posts through CHSL 2021 examination.

