SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 Download Link To Be Activated Today, Here's How To Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Is going to upload the SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2022 today. As per sources, SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key download link has been generated and it is expected to be published online by 6 pm today, March 24. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2022 will be able to download the answer key from the official website. SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2022 was conducted from March 9 to 21, 2023. Once released, the candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key online at ssc.nic.in.

After checking the SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2022-23 candidates will be allowed to submit challenges against any key if they are not satisfied with the answer. Candidates must note that they will have to upload the document proof supporting their challenge. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2023

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Now click on 'Answer Key' tab on the homepage

Now, click on the SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key link

A login page will open

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your SSC CHSL tier 1 response sheet and answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, the Staff Selection Commission will fill a total of 4,500 vacancies for the post Lower Divisional Clerk / Junior Secretariat Assistants, and Data Entry Operators. Candidates will have to clear SSC CHSL tier 1 followed by tier 2 and tier 3 exam and document verification round for final appointment.