Last Updated:

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 Download Link To Be Activated Today, Here's How To Check

SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2023 download link has been generated and will be uploaded on the official website of SSC today by 6 pm, as per sources. Details here

Written By
Nandini Verma
SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key

Image: Shutterstock


Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Is going to upload the SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2022 today. As per sources, SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key download link has been generated and it is expected to be published online by 6 pm today, March 24. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2022 will be able to download the answer key from the official website. SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2022 was conducted from March 9 to 21, 2023. Once released, the candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key online at ssc.nic.in. 

After checking the SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2022-23 candidates will be allowed to submit challenges against any key if they are not satisfied with the answer. Candidates must note that they will have to upload the document proof supporting their challenge. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge. 

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2023

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • Now click on 'Answer Key' tab on the homepage
  • Now, click on the SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key link
  • A login page will open
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • Your SSC CHSL tier 1 response sheet and answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Download for future reference. 

Through this recruitment drive, the Staff Selection Commission will fill a total of 4,500 vacancies for the post Lower Divisional Clerk / Junior Secretariat Assistants, and Data Entry Operators. Candidates will have to clear SSC CHSL tier 1 followed by tier 2 and tier 3 exam and document verification round for final appointment.

READ | SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply today, here's how to apply for 4725 posts

 

READ | SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Application window for 4725 posts closing tomorrow
READ | SSC CHSL, CGL tier 1 exam dates 2022 announced at ssc.nic.in, check schedule here
READ | SSC CHSL admit card 2023 for tier 1 exam released, here's how to check
COMMENT