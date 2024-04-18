Advertisement

As the deadline approaches, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to conclude the registration process for the Junior Engineer (JE) exam today, April 18th. Aspirants can apply online at ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive by the SSC aims to fill a total of 968 vacancies for Junior Engineers across various disciplines, including Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical fields. The vacancies are available in both the Central Public Works Department and the Border Road Organisation, offering candidates a diverse array of career prospects.

Scheduled from June 4th to June 6th, 2024, the SSC JE exam promises to be a crucial stepping stone for aspiring engineers to kickstart their professional journey. With the exam dates looming closer, interested candidates are encouraged to seize this opportunity and apply online at the official website, ssc.gov.in, without delay.

The application fee payment deadline coincides with the registration deadline, which is April 18th. Therefore, candidates must ensure timely completion of the application process to avoid any last-minute hassles. Moreover, applicants are reminded that they will have the opportunity to rectify any errors in their application forms during the application correction window, open from April 22nd to 24th.

How to apply for SSC JE 2024 Recruitment

To facilitate a seamless application process, here are the step-by-step instructions to apply online for the SSC JE 2024 examination:

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. Navigate to the Junior Engineer (JE) examination section on the homepage. Thoroughly review the instructions provided for the JE exam application process before proceeding. Click on the "Apply Now" or "Apply Online" link to access the SSC JE 2024 application form. Fill out the application form with accurate details and ensure all fields are correctly completed. Upload scanned copies of required documents, including photographs and signatures, adhering to the specified format and size limits. Complete the application process by making the SSC JE 2024 application fee payment online through the provided payment gateway. Retain a copy of the fee payment receipt for future reference.

As the deadline looms closer, aspiring engineers are encouraged to make the most of this opportunity and submit their applications for the SSC JE 2024 examination at the earliest. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding the examination schedule and other relevant details.