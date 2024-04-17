Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notice regarding the registration process for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2024. According to the notice, the last date to submit the online application is April 18, 2024. Candidates are urged to complete their applications well in advance to avoid any potential issues due to heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days.

The notice emphasizes the importance of submitting the application much before the closing date to prevent any disconnection, inability, or failure to log in to the website. This precautionary measure is particularly crucial considering the anticipated high traffic on the servers as the deadline approaches.

Candidates are strongly advised not to wait until the last moment to submit their applications, as the Commission will not entertain any requests for an extension of the deadline under any circumstances. Therefore, aspiring candidates are encouraged to act promptly and ensure that their applications are submitted on time.

The SSC JE Paper 1 is scheduled to be conducted from June 4 to June 6. Additionally, applicants will have the opportunity to make changes in the SSC JE 2024 application form from April 22 to April 23.

How to Apply for SSC JE Exam 2024?

1. Visit the official website ssc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on Apply under the Quick Links.

3. Click the Apply link given against "Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024."

4. Enter your login details such as Username (Registration Number) and Password.

5. Fill out the application form and upload necessary documents.

6. Make the payment of online application fees and submit the form.

7. Download the confirmation page and take its printout for further use.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 968 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical). Aspirants are encouraged to stay updated with the latest notifications and announcements from the SSC to ensure a smooth application process and maximize their chances of success.