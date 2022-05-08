SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Edit Application To End On May 9

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission will be closing the application correction window for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021 on Monday, May 9. All those registered candidates who wish to make changes in the application but have not done yet should make sure to do it by Monday. Any corrections made post deadline will not be acceptable. In order to make changes, candidates will have to go to the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

“The window for application form correction will be opened from 05.05.2022 to 09.05.2022. Any Candidate who desires to make any change in his/her application form, may correct/ modify online application parameters/ photo/ signature during this period,” reads the official notification. Official notice further reads, "Aspirants of Multi Tasking (NT) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 are cautioned that Photo and Signature uploaded in the online application form must be in conformity with the Notice of Examination. Samples of photos are also provided at Annexure-V (copy attached) of the Notice of Examination. Applications with photograph with cap/ spectacle / frontal view not clearly visible or miniature/ blurred photograph or miniature/ blurred/ illegible signature will be rejected."

Registered candidates will be sitting for the exam in July 2022. The exam will be conducted in computer based format and selected candidates will be hired as MTS havaldar. Through this recruitment process, nearly 7 thousand posts in the commission will be filled. Out of which 3698 vacancies are available under MTS Non-Technical and 3603 vacancies are available for candidates in Havaldar CBIC and CBN.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: Follow these steps to make changes in application form