The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the commencement of the SSC Selection Post Phase 12 recruitment process. Interested candidates looking to apply for various Selection Posts at 10th, 12th, and Graduate levels can access the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in to submit their applications.

Key Details of SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Recruitment: Application window opened on February 26, with the deadline set for March 18, 2024. Online fee payment can be made until March 19, 2024, by 11:00 PM. Application correction window available from March 22 to March 24, 2024. Computer-based Examination tentatively scheduled from May 6 to May 8, 2024.

Direct link to apply.

Important Dates for SSC Phase 12 Selection Post Recruitment:

Online Application Submission Period: February 26, 2024, to March 18, 2024

Last Date and Time for Online Applications: March 18, 2024 (up to 23:00 Hrs)

Last Date and Time for Online Fee Payment: March 19, 2024 (23:00 Hrs)

Application Form Correction Window: March 22, 2024, to March 24, 2024 (up to 23:00 Hrs)

Computer Based Examination Dates (Tentative): May 6-8, 2024.

How to Apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 12:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

Navigate to the Apply link on the homepage

Click on the application link "Selection Posts Examination, 2024"

Enter your login details on the new webpage that opens

Fill out the application form and upload required documents

Download and save the confirmation page.

This year's recruitment drive offers a total of 2049 vacancies for candidates holding qualifications ranging from 10th pass to Graduates. Applicants are advised to check the Regional Offices' websites for specific post categories and recruitment stage details related to their respective regions.