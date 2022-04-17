TCS Is Hiring Candidates For Non-engineering Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Quick links:

TCS Recruitment 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Atlas is hiring engineering graduates from the years of passing (YOP) 2020, 2021, and 2022. M. Sc (Math, Stats, Eco) and MA (Eco) graduates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of TCS at tcs.com/careers/tcs-atlas-hiring. Candidates must be aware that April 20 is the last date for registration and after that, no application form will be accepted.
The selection of the candidates will be based on a test taken by the recruitment team of the company. However, the date of the test has not been announced yet, and the company has also not announced the interview date and time. If candidates encounter any difficulties while applying, they can contact the TCS Helpdesk Team via email at ilp.support@tcs.com or by phone at 1800 209 3111.
This year, the Indian tech giant company, TCS, announced its results. The organisation revealed that it successfully recruited 35,209 employees on a net basis in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This is the highest ever net addition in a single quarter. Notably, the total number of employees stood at 5,92,195, a net addition of 103,546 during the year, another all-time high. Moreover, the company has also given the opportunity to one lakh freshers from campuses in FY22, against the stated target of 40,000.