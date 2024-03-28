Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will today begin the online registration process for the direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service. There are a total of of 4000 vacancies available at government Arts, Science, and government colleges of Education.

As per the TN TRB Assistant Professor recruitment notice, the application window will remain open until April 29 (5 pm). Candidates are required to submit their application forms through the official website trb.tn.gov.in.

Important Dates for TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024:

Notification Date: March 14

Commencement of Online Application: March 28

Deadline for Application Submission: April 29

Tentative Exam Date: August 4

Interview Date: To be announced later

Vacancy Details:

Backlog Vacancies: 72

Shortfall Vacancies: 4

Vacancies for Teaching Differently-abled Persons (hard of hearing) in Tamil and Computer Application Subjects: 3

Current Vacancies: 3,921

Candidates are advised to refer to the subject-wise list of vacancies and subject-post-wise educational qualification requirements outlined in the recruitment notification. It's essential for candidates to ensure that their age is below 57 years as of July 1, 2024.

Selection Process

Selection Process for TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: The recruitment process involves a written examination followed by interviews, details of which are as follows:

Written Examination: Paper 1: 100 marks (50 compulsory questions) Section A: 25 questions on Tamil Language and 25 questions on General Knowledge, especially Current Affairs (1 hour duration) Section B: 5 out of 8 descriptive-type questions from the subjects opted for (2 hours duration)

Paper 2: 100 marks (50 multiple-choice questions and 5 descriptive-type questions) Section A: 50 multiple-choice questions (1 hour duration) Section B: 5 out of 8 long questions from the subject (2 hours duration)

Interview Round: 30 marks Candidates are called for the interview based on the number of vacancies.

To qualify, open category candidates need to score a minimum of 40%, while other categories require a minimum of 30%.

With this recruitment drive, TN TRB aims to appoint qualified Assistant Professors to contribute to the educational landscape of Tamil Nadu. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for detailed information and application submission.