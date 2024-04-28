TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment: Apply Now for 4000 Vacancies, Full Details

Advertisement

As the deadline for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) Assistant Professor recruitment drive draws near, aspiring candidates are reminded to submit their applications before April 29, 2024, by 5 pm. The recruitment notification, which was released on March 14, announced the opportunity for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service across government Arts, Science, and government colleges of Education.

TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Full Details

With a total of 4,000 vacancies up for grabs, interested individuals have been encouraged to apply through the official website trb.tn.gov.in since March 28. It's essential for candidates to note the key dates associated with this recruitment process:

Notification Date: March 14

Commencement of Online Application: March 28

Last Date to Apply: April 29

Tentative Exam Date: August 4

Interview Date: To be announced later

TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment: Vacancy Details

The vacancy details for the TN TRB Assistant Professor recruitment 2024 are as follows:

Backlog vacancies: 72

Shortfall vacancies: 4

Teaching vacancies for differently-abled persons (hard of hearing) in Tamil and computer application subjects: 3

Current vacancies: 3,921

Total - 4000 vacancies

TN TRB Recruitment Notification

Candidates are advised to review the subject-wise list of vacancies and subject-post-wise educational qualification requirements outlined in the recruitment notification. Additionally, it's important to ensure that the age of the candidate is less than 57 years as of July 1, 2024.

TN TRB Exam Pattern

The selection process for the TN TRB Assistant Professor recruitment involves a written examination followed by interviews. Here's an overview of the examination pattern:

Written Examination: Paper 1: 100 marks, comprising two sections Section A: 50 compulsory questions (1 mark each) from Tamil Language and General Knowledge, especially Current Affairs (1 hour) Section B: Eight descriptive-type questions from the subjects opted for, of which candidates must attempt any five (2 hours) Paper 2: 100 marks, consisting of two sections Section A: 50 multiple-choice questions (1 mark each) (1 hour) Section B: Eight long questions, of which candidates must attempt any five (2 hours)

Interview Round: 30 marks

To qualify, open category candidates must score a minimum of 40%, while other categories require a minimum of 30%.

As the deadline approaches, candidates are urged to complete their applications promptly to avoid any last-minute technical glitches. This recruitment drive presents a valuable opportunity for aspiring Assistant Professors to contribute to the educational landscape of Tamil Nadu.