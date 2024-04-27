TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply Today For 90 Vacancies, Here's Direct Link

Advertisement

As the deadline approaches, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to conclude the registration process for TNPSC Group 1 Services 2024 on April 27, 2024. For aspirants seeking to apply for the Combined Civil Services Examination – I (CCE 1), the direct link is available on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment endeavor aims to fill 90 coveted positions within the organization, offering aspiring candidates an opportunity to embark on a career path within the civil services domain.

In preparation for the upcoming examination, the commission has designated a correction window, scheduled to open on May 2 and close on May 4, 2024. During this brief period, applicants will have the chance to rectify any errors or discrepancies in their online applications. It's imperative to note that after the conclusion of the Application Correction Window, no further modifications will be permissible in the online applications.

The preliminary examination, a pivotal stage in the selection process, is slated to occur on July 13, 2024, spanning a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

How to apply for TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024

To streamline the application process, candidates are advised to follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. Navigate to the 'Notification' section on the home page. Select the 'TNPSC Group 1 Services 2024' link. Input the required registration details and submit. Proceed to log in to the provided account and complete the application form. Upon completion, remit the application fee and submit the form. Download a copy of the application and retain it for future reference.

Direct link to apply online.

For the preliminary examination, a nominal fee of Rs. 100 must be paid at the time of submitting the online application, unless exemption from the fee is claimed. Furthermore, candidates who qualify for the Main Written Examination, based on the results of the Preliminary Examination, will be required to pay a main written examination fee of Rs. 200, unless fee exemption is claimed.

For additional information and updates regarding the recruitment process, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of TNPSC.

With the closing date for registration looming, prospective candidates are urged to act promptly to seize this opportunity and take the first step towards a rewarding career in civil services.