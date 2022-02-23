TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2022 Out: Vacancy Open For 5529 Posts; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TNPSC Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the TNPSC CCSE Group 2 posts. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill a total of 5529 posts included in the Combined Civil Services Examination Group 2 (Interview Posts/Non-Interview Posts) (Group-II Services/Group-IIA Services).
According to the TNPSC Group 2 notification, the selection for 116 vacancies will be done in three stages (prelims, mains, and interview), while candidates for the remaining 5413 vacancies will be selected on the basis of two stages (prelims and mains). To apply for the posts, candidates need to apply by visiting the TNPSC official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that March 23, 2022, is the last date to apply. Candidates need to pay Rs 150 as application fees at the time of submitting the application form.
The fee for the TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Prelims Exam is Rs 100. Candidates aged between 18 and 32 years can apply for the posts (except for Probation Officer in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services). There is no age limit for candidates belonging to the SC, ST, SC (Arunthathiyars), Most Backward Classes/Denotified Communities, BC (OBCMs), and Backward Classes (Muslims) and Destitute Widows categories.
