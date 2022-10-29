TNTET Answer Key 2022 OUT; Here's A Direct Link To Check Scores

TNTET Answer Key 2022: The answer key for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 1 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the TNTET 2022 Paper 1 can download the answer key by visiting the official website of the board at trb.tn.nic.in. The authorities have also released the master question paper along with the answer key.

The board conducted the TNTET 2022 Paper 1 computer-based examination between October 14 and 19, 2022. The question paper, along with the candidate's response sheet for the exam, was released on October 24, 2022. If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections against it by giving appropriate reasons on or before October 31, 2022, until 5:30 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check TN TET Answer Key.

TNTET answer key 2022: Here's how to check the TN TET Answer Key

Step 1: To check the TN TET answer key 2022, visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, go to the TNTET answer key link — "Click here for Tentative Key."

Step 3: Choose a date and a session.

Step 4: The TNTET answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the document for future reference.

NOTE: It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's a direct link to check TN TET Answer Key 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative