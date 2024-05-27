Advertisement

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is set to release the admit card for Group 1 services posts on June 1. Candidates preparing for the recruitment examination can access the TSPSC Group 1 services admit card 2024 via the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

To download the TSPSC Group 1 admit card 2024, candidates will need to input their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth. Alongside this release, the Commission has also made available sample OMR sheets for candidates.

In a notification, the TSPSC emphasized the importance of carefully reviewing the instructions printed on the hall ticket. Candidates are urged to adhere to these guidelines during the Preliminary Test, as any errors or violations may result in consequences, for which the Commission will not be held responsible.

Scheduled for June 9, the TSPSC Group 1 exam 2024 will take place across various exam centers statewide. Conducted in OMR-based mode, the preliminary exam will run from 10:30 am to 1 pm. Candidates will receive personalized OMR answer sheets with pre-printed details for this examination, and the Commission advises thorough familiarization with the instructions provided on the question paper booklet.

Successful candidates from the prelims will proceed to the TSPSC Group 1 mains exam 2024, scheduled for September/October 2024. For any discrepancies found on the TSPSC Group 1 admit card, candidates are instructed to contact examination authorities at:

Address: Prathibha Bhavan, M.J Rd, Patel Nagar, Ghosha Mahal North, Nampally, Hyderabad, Telangana 500001 Phone Number: 040-22445566 (Timings: 10:30 am to 5 pm)