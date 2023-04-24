TSSPDCL JLM Hall Ticket 2023 Download Link To Be Activated Today; Check Exam Pattern Here

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited also known as TSSPDCL will release the Junior Lineman recruitment exam hall ticket today, April 24. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment will be able to download their TSSPDCL JLM hall ticket 2023 online from the official website- tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.

The TSSPDCL Junior Lineman exam will be held on April 30. There are a total of 1553 vacancies notified for the post. The post is for class 10th pass candidates possessing an ITI certificate. The written examination for recruitment of Junior Lineman will be held at different centers located in GHMC/HMDA area.

TSSPDCL JLM admit card: Check exam pattern

TSSPDCL junior lineman exam is of two hours duration. The date, time, and venue will be mentioned on the JLM Hall ticket. Candidates should reach the test center on time. The candidates have to report 90 Minutes before the examination time at the examination venue. Candidates will not be allowed into the examination hall after the exam has started and will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the closure of examination time under any circumstances.

TSSPDCL junior lineman exam will be of objective type with multiple-choice questions with only one answer being correct among the four alternatives suggested. A separate OMR (Optical Mark Reader) answer sheet will be provided to the candidates. The candidate has to indicate his response to each question by darkening the appropriate bubble with a Black Ball Point pen. No corrections with white fluid or any will be permitted. The candidate has to bring a good quality Black Ball Point pen to the examination hall.