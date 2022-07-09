Last Updated:

UPHESC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 917 Assistant Professor Posts; Know How To Apply

UPHESC Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission is recruiting candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Check salary, eligibility & more

UPHESC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission is actively recruiting candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of UPHESC (uphesc.org). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 917 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for the posts is August 7, 2022. The last date for the payment of application fees is August 8, 2022.

UPHESC Recruitment | Eligibility Criteria

  • As per the official notice, candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. 

Age Limit

  • The age limit should be below 62 years for candidates to apply for UPHESC Assistant Professor positions

Pay Scale

  • As per the last recruitment, selected candidates would get Rs. 15600- 39100/- (Grade Pay 6000/-)

Application fees

  • The application fee is Rs 2000 for general and other backward classes.
  • The application fee for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is Rs 1000.
  • Candidates must pay the application fees online. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of UPHESC.

UPHESC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Assistant Professor posts

  • Step 1: To apply, candidates first need to visit the official website of UPHESC (uphesc.org).
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link
  • Step 3: Fill up the application form by entering the required details
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents
  • Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the application for future use
  • NOTE: It is also recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

