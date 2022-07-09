UPHESC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 917 Assistant Professor Posts; Know How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
UPHESC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission is actively recruiting candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of UPHESC (uphesc.org). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 917 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for the posts is August 7, 2022. The last date for the payment of application fees is August 8, 2022.