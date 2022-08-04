UPPCL Recruitment: Notice Released For 1033 Executive Assistant Posts; Check Key Details

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), it has informed that the department is seeking eligible candidates for the post of Executive Assistant. The online application process is set to take place on August 19, and the last date for the submission of the application form is September 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UPPCL-upenergy.in. As per the schedule, the UPPCL recruitment examination is expected to be held in the second week of October.

