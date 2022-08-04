Last Updated:

UPPCL Recruitment: Notice Released For 1033 Executive Assistant Posts; Check Key Details

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited is seeking eligible candidates for the post of Executive Assistant. Check official notice here.

Written By
Amrit Burman
UPPCL

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative


UPPCL Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), it has informed that the department is seeking eligible candidates for the post of Executive Assistant. The online application process is set to take place on August 19, and the last date for the submission of the application form is September 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UPPCL-upenergy.in. As per the schedule, the UPPCL recruitment examination is expected to be held in the second week of October.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details

  • Through this recruitment drive, the department aims to fill a total of 1033 executive assistant vacancies.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

  • All those candidates who have a typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi can apply for the posts.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Age Limit

  • Candidates aged between 21 to 40 years are eligible to apply.

Application Fees

  • The application fee for the general/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS category is Rs 1180.
  • For the SC/ST category, the application fee is Rs 826.
  • The PH (Divyang) category candidates of the state will have to pay a fee of Rs 12.
  • The payment should be made by credit card, debit card, net banking, or cash.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for UPPCL recruitment 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website - upenergy.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form and upload the required document.
  • Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit.
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's direct link to check the Recruitment Notification - CLICK HERE 

More Details

Reports say that UPPCL is likely to conduct the recruitment exam for UPPCL Executive Assistant in the second week of October 2022. As of now, the exam schedule has not been shared, but it is expected that the schedule will be shared sometime soon on the official website. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for over 6K PO posts; check vacancy details
READ | DRDO Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 630 Scientist ‘B’ posts extended till Aug 5
READ | MPSC Group C recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 228 posts, here's how to apply
READ | 9.55 lakh applicants register for recruitment in Navy under Agnipath scheme
READ | Indian Navy reports fraud case of recruitment into Naval Police; complaint lodged
COMMENT