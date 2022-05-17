UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 44 Posts Ends Today, See Exam Date Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPPSC APO exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will be closing the applications for Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) 2022 exam. Applications are being invited for the exam which will be conducted on July 10, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two districts Prayagraj and Lucknow. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 44 vacancies will be filled. Candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The steps to download result has been mentioned below.
Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2022 (they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1982 and not later than July 1, 2001). For PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years. Relaxation of five years in the upper age limit will be applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.
Examination fees for unreserved (General), Other Backward Class, Economically weaker sections and for candidates of other States is Rs. 200, Rs. 80 for ex-Army personnel and Rs. 80 for Scheduled Tribe candidates. There is no application fee for PH candidates of Uttar Pradesh.