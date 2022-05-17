UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 44 Posts Ends Today, See Exam Date Here

UPPSC APO exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will be closing the applications for Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) 2022 exam. Applications are being invited for the exam which will be conducted on July 10, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two districts Prayagraj and Lucknow. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 44 vacancies will be filled. Candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The steps to download result has been mentioned below.

UPPSC SPO notification 2022: Check age limit here

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2022 (they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1982 and not later than July 1, 2001). For PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years. Relaxation of five years in the upper age limit will be applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Check application fee details here

Examination fees for unreserved (General), Other Backward Class, Economically weaker sections and for candidates of other States is Rs. 200, Rs. 80 for ex-Army personnel and Rs. 80 for Scheduled Tribe candidates. There is no application fee for PH candidates of Uttar Pradesh.

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Starting date of online applications:April 21, 2022

Last date for online applications: May 17, 2022

Last date to submit the online application fee: May 17, 2022

Exam will be conducted on July 10, 2022

Admit Card release date will be announced soon

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply