UPPSC APO Recruitment Notification Out: Apply For 44 Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the notification regarding the recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO). Interested and eligible candidates who have the required qualifications and experience will be able to submit applications online by visiting at uppsc.up.nic.in. Notifications.aspx. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 44 posts will be filled in the organization. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in both the prelims and main examinations followed by an interview.

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022: Important Date

Events Dates Starting date of online applications: April 21, 2022 Last date for online applications May 17, 2022 Last date to submit the online application fee May 17, 2022 Exam Date Will be announced soon Admit Card Will be announced soon

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria | Age Limit

As per the available information, candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) from Recognized University to apply for the posts.

Preference will be given to candidates who have served for a minimum of two years in the Territorial Army and has obtained ‘B’ certificate of N.C.C.

Candidates aged between 21 years to 40 years are eligible to apply.

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Assistant Prosecution posts

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Step 2: Choose the "Click here to Apply Online" link.

Step 3: Then, on the next page, select the "Apply" link and click on "Registration".

Step 4: Candidates have to go through "Online Application Filling."

Step 5: Complete the registration process, as asked.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and click on the "submit" option.

Step 7: Candidates must print a copy of the form for future reference.

UPPSC APO Recruitment | Application fees

Candidates belonging to General/OBC categories need to pay Rs 125 as the application fees

SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 65 as the application fees

Physically challenged candidates are required to pay Rs 15 as the application fees

