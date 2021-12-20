UPPSC Engineering Services 2021 Exam Schedule Released; Check Here

UPPSC Engineering Exam Schedule 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam date for the UPPSC Engineering Services Exam today, December 20, 2021. As per the latest notice issued by the commission, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022, in two different shifts. Candidates who have registered for the engineering services exam must visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates must be aware that the first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Through this recruitment campaign, UPPSC will fill a total of 281 posts in the department. The posts include Public Works Dept. (P.W.D.), Housing and Urban Planning Department, Nagar Vikas Vibhag, and others. Candidates would be selected only on the basis of their performance in the written exam and the interview round. Candidates scoring passing marks in the written examination would be eligible to sit for the interview round. As per the speculation, the admit card for the examination is expected to be released in the 2nd week of January.

UPPSC Engineering Services 2021: Exam schedule here

Exam Date Exam Time Admit Card Date January 23, 2022 9 am to 11:30 am & 2 pm to 4:30 pm 2nd week of January (Tentative)

UPPSC Engineering Exam: UPPSC issues Official Notice

"All original certificates shall be verified at the time of interview. Candidates will also be required to furnish four passport size photographs, two unattested and two attested by their head of department or head of the institution where they received education or by a gazetted officer at the time of interview.” Keep a check on the official website to get more updates on UPPSC Engineering Services 2021," as per the notice issued by the UPPSC

