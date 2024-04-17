Updated April 16th, 2024 at 16:05 IST
UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 2532 Vacancies Today, How To Apply
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is nearing the end of the registration process for Medical Officer posts, with the deadline set for April 16
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is nearing the end of the registration process for Medical Officer posts, with the deadline set for April 16, 2024. Candidates aspiring to secure the role of Medical Officer grade-II (Level-2) can access the direct application link through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. This recruitment endeavor aims to fill a substantial number of vacancies, totaling 2532 posts within the organization.
UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Key Dates and Details
Candidates should note the following key dates and details pertaining to the UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024:
- Last Date for Application Correction: April 23, 2024
- Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application: April 30, 2024
UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
Interested candidates are advised to review the Detailed Notification available on the official website to ascertain the specific educational qualifications required for each position.
UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
The available vacancies are distributed across various specialties as follows:
- Gynaecology: 385 posts
- Anesthetist: 460 posts
- Pediatrician: 440 posts
- Radiologist: 70 posts
- Pathologist: 21 posts
- Ophthalmologist: 23 posts
- Orthopaedician: 22 posts
- ENT Specialist: 25 posts
- Dermatologist: 52 posts
- Psychiatrist: 37 posts
- Microbiologist: 8 posts
- Forensic Specialist: 57 posts
- Public Health: 10 posts
- Specialist: 14 posts
- General Surgeon: 338 posts
- Uro Surgeon: 19 posts
- Neuro Surgeon: 18 posts
- Chest Surgeon: 1 post
- Plastic Surgeon: 50 posts
- Gastro Surgeon: 2 posts
- General Physician: 316 posts
- Cardiologist: 134 posts
- Neuro Physician: 19 posts
- Nephrologist: 20 posts
- Gastro Physician: 5 posts
How to Apply for UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024:
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:
- Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
- Click on the "Apply Online" link available on the homepage.
- Select the appropriate link for D-1/E-1/2024, dated March 15, 2024.
- Complete the registration process and log in to your account.
- Fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fee.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
For further details and information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of UPPSC. This recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for qualified candidates to contribute to the healthcare sector in Uttar Pradesh.
