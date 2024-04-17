Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is nearing the end of the registration process for Medical Officer posts, with the deadline set for April 16, 2024. Candidates aspiring to secure the role of Medical Officer grade-II (Level-2) can access the direct application link through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. This recruitment endeavor aims to fill a substantial number of vacancies, totaling 2532 posts within the organization.

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Key Dates and Details

Candidates should note the following key dates and details pertaining to the UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024:

Last Date for Application Correction: April 23, 2024

Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application: April 30, 2024

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Interested candidates are advised to review the Detailed Notification available on the official website to ascertain the specific educational qualifications required for each position.

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The available vacancies are distributed across various specialties as follows:

Gynaecology: 385 posts

Anesthetist: 460 posts

Pediatrician: 440 posts

Radiologist: 70 posts

Pathologist: 21 posts

Ophthalmologist: 23 posts

Orthopaedician: 22 posts

ENT Specialist: 25 posts

Dermatologist: 52 posts

Psychiatrist: 37 posts

Microbiologist: 8 posts

Forensic Specialist: 57 posts

Public Health: 10 posts

Specialist: 14 posts

General Surgeon: 338 posts

Uro Surgeon: 19 posts

Neuro Surgeon: 18 posts

Chest Surgeon: 1 post

Plastic Surgeon: 50 posts

Gastro Surgeon: 2 posts

General Physician: 316 posts

Cardiologist: 134 posts

Neuro Physician: 19 posts

Nephrologist: 20 posts

Gastro Physician: 5 posts

How to Apply for UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024:

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the "Apply Online" link available on the homepage. Select the appropriate link for D-1/E-1/2024, dated March 15, 2024. Complete the registration process and log in to your account. Fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

For further details and information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of UPPSC. This recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for qualified candidates to contribute to the healthcare sector in Uttar Pradesh.