UPPSC PCS 2022 Notification Released: Application Process Begins; See How To Apply

UPPSC PCS Application 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, has started the application procedure for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services PCS (Provincial Civil Service) 2022. The application process for recruitment in the administrative civil service under Group A of the executive branch of the government of Uttar Pradesh started on Wednesday, March 16, and will continue till April 16. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 250 PCS posts, including SDM and Deputy SP, will be filled in the organization.
Candidates can submit the examination fees by April 12. UPPSC Secretary Jagdish Prasad stated that the number of vacancies is tentative and may increase or decrease. He also informed that if candidates present any false information or hide details, this can lead to the cancellation of the candidate's candidature and strict action will be taken against him/her. He further said that during the scrutiny of online applications, only the last application form submitted by the candidate will be accepted and the old application forms will be automatically canceled.
Candidates must take note that the PCS (Preliminary) Examination-2022 is likely to be held on June 12, while the PCS (Main) Examination-2022 is slated to be held on September 27, 2022. Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognized university to apply for the posts, and they need to mention this in the column of their online applications. Check key details below.
