UPPSC PCS 2022 Notification Released: Application Process Begins; See How To Apply

UPPSC PCS Application 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, has started the application procedure for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services PCS (Provincial Civil Service) 2022. The application process for recruitment in the administrative civil service under Group A of the executive branch of the government of Uttar Pradesh started on Wednesday, March 16, and will continue till April 16. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 250 PCS posts, including SDM and Deputy SP, will be filled in the organization.

Candidates can submit the examination fees by April 12. UPPSC Secretary Jagdish Prasad stated that the number of vacancies is tentative and may increase or decrease. He also informed that if candidates present any false information or hide details, this can lead to the cancellation of the candidate's candidature and strict action will be taken against him/her. He further said that during the scrutiny of online applications, only the last application form submitted by the candidate will be accepted and the old application forms will be automatically canceled.

Candidates must take note that the PCS (Preliminary) Examination-2022 is likely to be held on June 12, while the PCS (Main) Examination-2022 is slated to be held on September 27, 2022. Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognized university to apply for the posts, and they need to mention this in the column of their online applications. Check key details below.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Application: Important Dates

Events Dates UPPSC PCS notification 2022 March 16, 2022 UPPSC PCS 2022 apply online March 16, 2022 Last date for fee payment April 12, 2022 UPPSC PCS application form 2022 Last date April 16, 2022 UPPSC PCS 2022 prelims exam To be announced soon Mains exam To be announced soon

Application fees

The application fee for the general, EWS, and OBC categories is Rs 125, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Ex-Serviceman categories need to pay Rs 65, and PWD category candidates are required to pay Rs 25 The application fees can be paid online through debit/credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards (mobile wallets) or Challan

UPPSC PCS Application; here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, go to the link for the Activity Dashboard on the home page of the website.

Step 3: Then, click on the link that says, "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2022."

Step 4: Register by filling in the requested details.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the help of the registration number received.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative