UPPSC PCS 2023 Form, Notification Today: Here's How To Apply For UP PCS Exam

UPPSC PCS 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, will begin the online application process for the UP PCS Exam 2023 today. The UPPSC provincial services exam 2023 notification will be released on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check the notification and apply for the recruitment exam online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The online application process for UPPSC recruitment in the administrative civil service under Group A of the executive branch of the government of Uttar Pradesh will end on April 3. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 173 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the UP government. Details about the vacancies, eligibility, important dates and others will be mentioned in the official notification that will be released on the UPPSC website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to apply for UPPSC PCS exam 2023

Step 1: To apply for the UP PCS exam, candidates should visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on 'All Notifications/ Advertisements' tab

Step 3: Then, click on the link that says, "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023."

Step 4: Register by filling in the required details.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the help of the registration number received.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

UPPSC PCS Exam: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognized university to apply for the PCS Exam.

They should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 40 years of age. The cutoff date for age will be mentioned in the notification.

UP PCS Exam: Selection process

Applicants who apply for UPPSC PCS recruitment will have to appear for a preliminary exam. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. The final merit list will be prepared after the interview round. Candidates must read the official notification for eligibility criteria as per their desired post.