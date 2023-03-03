UPPSC PCS 2023 Form, Notification Today: Here's How To Apply For UP PCS Exam

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPPSC PCS 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, will begin the online application process for the UP PCS Exam 2023 today. The UPPSC provincial services exam 2023 notification will be released on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check the notification and apply for the recruitment exam online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
The online application process for UPPSC recruitment in the administrative civil service under Group A of the executive branch of the government of Uttar Pradesh will end on April 3. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 173 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the UP government. Details about the vacancies, eligibility, important dates and others will be mentioned in the official notification that will be released on the UPPSC website- uppsc.up.nic.in.
Applicants who apply for UPPSC PCS recruitment will have to appear for a preliminary exam. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. The final merit list will be prepared after the interview round. Candidates must read the official notification for eligibility criteria as per their desired post.