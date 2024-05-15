Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examination 2024 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The application process commenced on May 15, 2024, and will continue until June 4, 2024.

Candidates aspiring to join the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) can now apply for the CDS 2 examination. The registration process involves two stages. In case a candidate applies for the first time in this examination, the last date for modification of the One Time Registration (OTR) would be June 11, 2024.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Commission has extended the facility for candidates to make corrections in any field(s) of the application form for the CDS 2 examination. This correction window will be open for seven days from June 5 to 11, 2024.

Important Dates for CDS 2 Application 2024:

Advertisement

Commencement of Application: May 15, 2024

Deadline for Application: June 4, 2024

Last Date for Modification of OTR (for first-time applicants): June 11, 2024

Correction Window for Application: June 5 to 11, 2024

Release of e-Admit Card: Last working day of the preceding week of the exam date

UPSC CDS 2 Vacancies:

Advertisement

Indian Military Academy (IMA): 100

Indian Naval Academy (INA): 32

Air Force Academy (AFA): 32

Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (Men): 276

Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (Women): 19

Total: 459

UPSC CDS Eligibility Criteria:

Advertisement

For IMA & INA: Unmarried male candidates born between July 2, 2001, and July 1, 2006.

For AFA: Age between 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2025, with certain relaxations for candidates holding a valid Commercial Pilot License.

For OTA (Men): Unmarried male candidates born between July 2, 2000, and July 1, 2006.

For OTA (Women): Unmarried women, issueless widows, and issueless divorcees born between July 2, 2000, and July 1, 2006.

UPSC CDS Educational Qualifications:

Advertisement

For IMA & OTA: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent.

For INA: Degree in Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.

For AFA: Degree of a recognized University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Candidates in their final year/semester of the degree course are also eligible to apply provided they submit proof of graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview. For further details and to apply, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.

Advertisement

Click here for UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2024.