Last Updated:

UPSC EPFO Recruitment Notification 2023: 577 Vacancies Notified, Registration Begins Soon

UPSC EPFO recruitment notification 2023: UPSC has released a short notice on EPFO recruitment. A total of 577 vacancies have been notified. Full details here.

Written By
Isha Bhandari
UPSC

Image: UPSC EPFO Notification released (Shutterstock)


The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said that  EPFO Recruitment Registration will likely start on February 25, 2023, and that the application deadline would be March 17, 2023.

UPSC EPFO detailed notification will be released for the position of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) will soon be released at upsc.gov.in.

The commission needs to fill 577 positions this year. Out of the total, 418 vacancies are for the post of Enforcement Officers (EO)/ Accounts Officer  (AO), and the remaining 159 vacancies are for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC). The vacancies however haven't been announced in a formal manner, yet.

READ | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for asst controller of mines, foreman & other on offer

Candidates will be able to submit their UPSC EPFO Application 2023 at the UPSC Online website, upsconline.nic.in, following the publishing of UPSC EPFO Notification. 

Earlier, UPSC EPFO Notification was published in the year 2020 for the recruitment of 421 vacancies in different departments under the EPFO, Ministry of Labour, and Employment.

There will likely be a UPSC EPFO Notification 2023 in the employment newspaper. The candidates are advised to visit this page frequently for updates. 

READ | 'Candidates can't withdraw applications', says UPSC on Civil Services Exam

Exam Body

 

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

 

Exam Name

 

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Exam 2023

 

Name of the Post

 

Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)  

 

Vacancies

577

UPSC EPFO 2023 Registration Dates

 

25 Feb to 17 March 2023

 

Selection Criteria

 

Recruitment Test (RT)

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

UPSC EPFO Exam Date

 

to be announced

 

Application Mode

 

Online

 

Official website

 

upsc.gov.in

 

Vacancy details 

 

Category

 

EO/AO

APFC

 

General

 

 204

68

SC

 57

25

ST

 28 12

OBC

 78

38

EWS

 51

16

PWD

 25

28

Total

 418

159
     

Education qualification and age limit 

Any bachelor's degree in any field is required for the candidate. (In the event of candidates who are otherwise well qualified, qualifications may be relaxed at the authority's or Union Public Service Commission's discretion.)

READ | UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023: Registration window closing soon for 1105 vacancies

On the other the age limit for the post of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) is 30 years and for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) - 35 years. 

Application Fees:

Gen/ OBC/ EWS - Rs. 25/-

SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female - Rs. 0/-

READ | UPSC civil services exam 2023 registration window closing today, here's how to apply
COMMENT