UPSC EPFO Recruitment Notification 2023: 577 Vacancies Notified, Registration Begins Soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said that EPFO Recruitment Registration will likely start on February 25, 2023, and that the application deadline would be March 17, 2023.

UPSC EPFO detailed notification will be released for the position of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) will soon be released at upsc.gov.in.

The commission needs to fill 577 positions this year. Out of the total, 418 vacancies are for the post of Enforcement Officers (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO), and the remaining 159 vacancies are for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC). The vacancies however haven't been announced in a formal manner, yet.

Candidates will be able to submit their UPSC EPFO Application 2023 at the UPSC Online website, upsconline.nic.in, following the publishing of UPSC EPFO Notification.

Earlier, UPSC EPFO Notification was published in the year 2020 for the recruitment of 421 vacancies in different departments under the EPFO, Ministry of Labour, and Employment.

There will likely be a UPSC EPFO Notification 2023 in the employment newspaper. The candidates are advised to visit this page frequently for updates.

Exam Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Name Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Exam 2023 Name of the Post Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Vacancies 577 UPSC EPFO 2023 Registration Dates 25 Feb to 17 March 2023 Selection Criteria Recruitment Test (RT) Interview Document Verification Medical Examination UPSC EPFO Exam Date to be announced Application Mode Online Official website upsc.gov.in

Vacancy details

Category EO/AO APFC General 204 68 SC 57 25 ST 28 12 OBC 78 38 EWS 51 16 PWD 25 28 Total 418 159

Education qualification and age limit

Any bachelor's degree in any field is required for the candidate. (In the event of candidates who are otherwise well qualified, qualifications may be relaxed at the authority's or Union Public Service Commission's discretion.)

On the other the age limit for the post of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) is 30 years and for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) - 35 years.

Application Fees:

Gen/ OBC/ EWS - Rs. 25/-

SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female - Rs. 0/-