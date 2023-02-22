UPSC IAS Exam 2023: Application Form Correction Window Opened, Make Corrections By Feb 28

UPSC IAS Exam 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the application correction window for the candidates for the civil services exam. UPSC civil service exam registration window closed on February 21. Applicants who wish to make any changes in the details mentioned in their UPSC application form can do it now, online. The last date to edit the form is February 28 (6 pm).

"CS(P) and IFoS Exam., 2023 - Application Correction Window is live from 22nd February 2023. It will close at 6:00 PM on 28th February 2023. Kindly correct your application details, if any," an official notice reads.

UPSC civil service prelims exam 2023 will be held on May 28, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, approximately 1105 posts at various services across the country will be filled. Read on for more details.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Vacancy details

The number of vacancies to be filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination is expected to be approximately 1105 which includes 37 vacancies reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The number is however tentative. The final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting a firm number of vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities. Reservations will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes.

Check UPSC CSE 2023 detailed notification here

Number of Attempts

Every candidate appearing for the UPSC CSE examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted a maximum of six attempts. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible. SC/ST candidates can attempt unlimited times. OBC candidates can attempt the exam 8 times. PwBD candidates under GL/EWS/OBC can attempt 9 times.

Candidates must note that they can not withdraw their UPSC civil services applications from this year. UPSC had earlier informed that the facility to withdraw applications has been disabled from this year. The UPSC had in 2018 announced a facility for the withdrawal of applications by candidates after it found that roughly 50 per cent of the over 10 lakh candidates who apply for the UPSC CSE preliminary examination actually write the test. However, the option to withdraw the applications will no longer be provided. "The candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their applications after the submission of the same," said a recent notification issued by the UPSC.