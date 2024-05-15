Advertisement

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the application window for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 exam 2024 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Aspiring candidates can now access the application form and begin the registration process. The deadline to submit the NDA 2 application form 2024 is June 4, 2024.

The NDA 2 registration process entails two primary divisions. Firstly, candidates need to register, choose their preferred branch, preview the application, and create their registration ID. Subsequently, the second step involves payment of the application fee, selection of exam centers, and uploading of photograph and signature.

Advertisement

Click here for UPSC NDA 2 Official Notification.

For General and OBC categories, the application fee for NDA 2 is Rs 100, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, or women candidates are exempted from paying any fees.

Advertisement

Important Dates for NDA 2 Application Form 2024:

NDA 2 2024 Exam Notification: May 15, 2024

Start Date for NDA 2 Application Form: May 15, 2024

Deadline for NDA 2 Application Form: June 4, 2024

NDA 2 Application Form Correction Window: June 5 to 11, 2024

NDA 2 Exam Date: September 1, 2024

How to Fill the UPSC NDA 2 2024 Application Form:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Navigate to the One Time Registration portal and initiate the registration process by clicking on the ‘New Registration’ button. After completing registration, log in with the registered email ID or mobile number to confirm the completion of the OTR application. Scroll to the ‘Latest Notification’ tab in the OTR application and select the NDA 2 exam to complete the registration process.

About the NDA Exam:

The NDA exam serves as the gateway to recruitment for vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force sectors of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The NDA 2 exam is scheduled to take place on September 1, 2024. Prospective candidates are advised to review the NDA eligibility criteria to ensure their eligibility before applying for the exam.

Advertisement

For further details and to access the NDA 2 application form, visit the official website of UPSC.