UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Assistant Professor & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for assistant director and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of UPSC: upsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that the application process is underway and June 2 is the last date to apply. The last date for printing completely submitted online applications is June 03, 2022.
UPSC Recruitment | Official Notice
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- Drug Inspector (Ayurveda): 01 post
- Assistant Director: 09 posts
- Master in Hindi: 01 post
- Assistant Director(Cost): 22
- Assistant Registrar General(Map): 1 post
- Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 3 posts
- Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics): 1 post
- Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives): 1 post
- Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 2 posts
- Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology): 1 post
- Assistant Professor (Law): 8 posts
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant Director: Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s of Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s of Commerce.
- Drug Inspector (Ayurveda): Bachelors Degree in Ayurveda from a recognized University or Institute and recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970)
- Master in Hindi: Master’s Degree in Hindi from a recognized University. (ii) Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply online
- To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
- Then, on the homepage, click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS.
- Now, click on the Apply Now option.
- Fill in the application form.
- Candidates need to upload the documents if required.
- Pay the application fee.
- Save, download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
UPSC Recruitment 2022 | Application Fees
- Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.
- Candidates belonging to categories like SC/ST/PwBD/Women are exempted from application fee payment.