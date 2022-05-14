UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Assistant Professor & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for assistant director and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of UPSC: upsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that the application process is underway and June 2 is the last date to apply. The last date for printing completely submitted online applications is June 03, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment | Official Notice

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Drug Inspector (Ayurveda): 01 post

Assistant Director: 09 posts

Master in Hindi: 01 post

Assistant Director(Cost): 22

Assistant Registrar General(Map): 1 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 3 posts

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics): 1 post

Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives): 1 post

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 2 posts

Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Law): 8 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Director: Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s of Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s of Commerce.

Drug Inspector (Ayurveda): Bachelors Degree in Ayurveda from a recognized University or Institute and recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970)

Master in Hindi: Master’s Degree in Hindi from a recognized University. (ii) Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply online

To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Then, on the homepage, click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS.

Now, click on the Apply Now option.

Fill in the application form.

Candidates need to upload the documents if required.

Pay the application fee.

Save, download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

