UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Various Posts; See How To Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is recruiting candidates for various posts in the department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website - upsconline.nic.in. Candidates must note that March 31, 2022, is the last date to apply for the exam. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 45 posts will be filled in the organization. The posts include Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Scientist "B" (Toxicology), Technical Officer, Driller-in-Charge, Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical), Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics), System Analyst, Senior Lecturer (General Medicine), Senior Lecturer (General Surgery), and Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases), against advertisement number 05/2022.
UPSC Recruitment Notice
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- Assistant Editor (Telugu) – 1 Post
- Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 1 Post
- Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 1 Post
- Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) – 4 Posts
- Driller-in-Charge – 3 Posts
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) – 23 Posts
- Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 3 Posts
- System Analyst – 6 Posts
- Senior Lecturer (General Medicine) – 1 Post
- Senior Lecturer (General Surgery) – 1 Post
- Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases) – 1 Post
UPSC Recruitment: Age Limit
- Assistant Editor (Telugu) – 35 years
- Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 30 years
- Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 35 years
- Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) – 35 years
- Driller-in-Charge – 30 years
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) – 40 years
- Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 35 years
- System Analyst – 35 years
- Senior Lecturer – 50 years
Application Fee for UPSC Recruitment 2022
- Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (twenty-five) only by cashing out at any SBI branch, using the SBI's net banking facility, or using a Visa/Master credit/debit card.
- There is no fee for candidates from any community who are SC/ST/PwBD/women.
USPC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for UPSC vacancies
- Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website of UPSC
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the UPCS Recruitment link
- Step 3: Fill in the application
- Step 4: Enter required details and upload documents
- Step 5: Then, candidates need to pay the application fees.
- Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative