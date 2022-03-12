UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Various Posts; See How To Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is recruiting candidates for various posts in the department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website - upsconline.nic.in. Candidates must note that March 31, 2022, is the last date to apply for the exam. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 45 posts will be filled in the organization. The posts include Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Scientist "B" (Toxicology), Technical Officer, Driller-in-Charge, Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical), Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics), System Analyst, Senior Lecturer (General Medicine), Senior Lecturer (General Surgery), and Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases), against advertisement number 05/2022.

UPSC Recruitment Notice

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Editor (Telugu) – 1 Post

Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 1 Post

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 1 Post

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) – 4 Posts

Driller-in-Charge – 3 Posts

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) – 23 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 3 Posts

System Analyst – 6 Posts

Senior Lecturer (General Medicine) – 1 Post

Senior Lecturer (General Surgery) – 1 Post

Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases) – 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment: Age Limit

Assistant Editor (Telugu) – 35 years

Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 30 years

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 35 years

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) – 35 years

Driller-in-Charge – 30 years

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) – 40 years

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 35 years

System Analyst – 35 years

Senior Lecturer – 50 years

Application Fee for UPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (twenty-five) only by cashing out at any SBI branch, using the SBI's net banking facility, or using a Visa/Master credit/debit card.

There is no fee for candidates from any community who are SC/ST/PwBD/women.

USPC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for UPSC vacancies

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the UPCS Recruitment link

Step 3: Fill in the application

Step 4: Enter required details and upload documents

Step 5: Then, candidates need to pay the application fees.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative